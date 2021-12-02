Only Cong. can take on BJP, says Mallu Ravi

HYDERABAD

02 December 2021 23:56 IST

Telangana Congress senior vice president Mallu Ravi said that only the Congress has the ability to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the regional parties should cooperate if they really want to see anti-people BJP government go.

Dr. Mallu Ravi was responding to TMC chief Mamata Banerjee’s comments that the UPA no more exists in the country, and that the regional parties should work together. He said Congress was the only party that has presence in every nook and corner of the country and questioning its presence would only benefit the BJP.

He said parties like Trinamool Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) should support the Congress and any effort to create a third front would help the BJP. He exuded confidence that the Congress will come back to power both at the Centre and other States, including Telangana.

