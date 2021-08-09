‘Only by-polls to all Assembly seats will get schemes for poor people’

TPCC president says he will strive to dethrone KCR

By-elections to all the 119 Assembly constituencies in Telangana and not just to Huzurabad would make the TRS government think about doing justice to dalit and tribal communities and implement Dalit Bandhu and Girijana Bandhu schemes across the State, said Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Malkajigiri MP A. Revanth Reddy.

Alleging that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao remembers dalits only when there are elections or by-elections, Mr. Reddy sought to know from the TRS government as to why it is hesitating to implement Dalit Bandhu across the State. He stated that the Chief Minister himself had admitted that schemes would come only when there are elections and noted that transforming the lives of dalit, tribal and adivasi communities was the plan of the Congress.

Speaking at the Dalita Girijana Atma Gaurava Dandora at Indravelli in Adilabad district on Monday, the TPCC chief said in spite of borrowing about ₹4 lakh crore during the last 7 years, the TRS government had failed to improve the lives of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The only achievement was leaving a debt of over ₹1 lakh on the head of every individual in the State, he noted.

Paying tribute to the adivasi and tribal youth who were martyred at Indravelli about three decades ago for raising voice against the government, Mr. Reddy said it was also the land on which Kumram Bheem fought the then dictatorial rule with the slogan of “jal, jameen, jungle.” He alleged that in spite of paying ₹50,000 crore to Mission Bhagiratha contractors, 90 villages in Adilabad are not getting drinking water even now.

After promising to make a dalit as the first Chief Minister of Telangana, Mr. Rao conveniently forgot the promise and is holding the post for the last 7 years. There is no Madiga community Minister in his Cabinet now and there was no lady minister for the first five years, the TPCC chief pointed out.

Stating that he would be in public life for the next two decades, Mr. Reddy said he would strive for dethroning Mr. Rao.

Congress Legislature Party leaders M. Bhatti Vikramarka, said TRS is looting the State exchequer by diverting people’s attention whenever there is a serious issue. He alleged that tribals are being subjected to physical and mental agony for demanding rights of the lands they had been cultivating for long.

Senior leaders of the party T. Jeevan Reddy, D. Anasuya alias Seethakka, D. Sridhar Babu, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, C. Damodar Rajanarsimha, J. Geetha Reddy, G. Vinod, G. Prasad Kumar, Madhu Yaskhi and several others participated in the first of a series of meetings announced by the TPCC. The second meeting would be held in Ibrahimpatnam on August 18.