Only BJP govt. can uplift OBCs: Laxman

HYDERABAD

07 August 2021 20:19 IST

Accuses Cong., TRS of not doing enough for their amelioration

Both the Congress-led governments at the Centre earlier and the current TRS government in Telangana had ignored the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) denying them the due benefits despite they constituting a majority of the population where as the BJP-led NDA government has taken decisive steps towards their amelioration, claimed BJP national OBC president K. Laxman on Saturday.

Congress leaders from Nehru to Rajiv Gandhi had opposed the OBC quota recommended by the Mandal Commission and it got implemented after the Modi government came to power, he said, and accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of “deceiving OBCs with false promises”.

Mr. Laxman was addressing a gathering for OBC Morcha, where he pointed out that 70,000 students from OBCs benefited as the quota was implemented in 33 Sainik schools. It was Mr. Modi who had given BC Commission constitutional status to uplift though the Congress and Left parties had opposed the Bill.

Turning towards the TS, the senior BJP leader said that the TRS government had not given sufficient posts to OBCs in the Cabinet as was done by the Modi government at the Centre, where 27 ministers belong to the weaker sections. “It is clear that neither the Congress nor TRS has any commitment for the upliftment of OBCs even when our party has been showing the way,” he said.

Party TS vice-president NVSS Prabhakar accused the KCR government of allotting ₹1,000 crore for BCs welfare but spending just ₹6 crore, which was an insult to the weaker sections. “Mr. Rao is only cheating BCs in the name of constructing buildings for various castes. People of Huzurabad are waiting to teach him a fitting lesson by supporting former minister E. Rajender,” he claimed.

Support to weavers

Earlier, State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar felicitated handloom weavers on the occasion of National Handloom Day and said it was due to Mr. Modi that the day was being celebrated and faulted the CM for not giving due credit to them. “Only the fear of defeat in Huzurabad by-poll has made Mr. Rao reach out to these people these days,” he charged.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar said an exclusive insurance scheme for weavers would be launched with the Centre’s help and demanded the government here to launch a ‘Chenetha Bandhu’ in the name of Konda Lakshman Bapuji.

His proposed padayatra later this month would lead to major political changes, he observed, and announced various in-charges for the committees set up to oversee the programme.