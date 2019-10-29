Only big players for Comprehensive Road Maintenance Contract

The Comprehensive Road Maintenance programme devised by the government to privatise the city’s road maintenance for a period of five years, will restrict the competitive bidding process only to big players.

As per the detailed orders issued recently, the government has accorded permission to GHMC to add a special condition in the eligibility criteria for bidders, stipulating a minimum annual turnover of ₹400 crore.

This effectively raises bar for small-time contractors who have been doing GHMC road works till now. The government has justified the condition, saying the contract required superior quality standards, short notice mobilisation, and higher financial capacity to cope with unprecedented situations.

A total of 401 stretches covering 709.5 km, will be handed over for private maintenance, with a contract value of ₹1,827 crore for five years. This works out to roughly over ₹750 crore - ₹800 crore more than what GHMC would spend on maintenance. The companies/contractors winning the bid under EPC mode will be given several other responsibilities related to road health, apart from pothole filling and rectification of bad patches. They include de-silting of stormwater drains and monsoon emergency monitoring including water logging, besides debris removal from footpath, central median and carriageway, development of road infrastructure including footpaths, table drains, lane marking and road studs, signage boards, kerb paintings, and beautification including maintenance of greenery.

Raising the catch pits and manhole covers to road height, replacement of the covers, minor repairs to storm water drains and underground drainage system will also be henceforth the agency’s duty. The agency has to handle public grievances too. To facilitate maintenance, the government has asked water board, HMRL, HRDCL, and TSIIC, to hand over their existing infrastructure and utilities on these stretches for five years.

Any interventions required for improvement of roads with new technologies will be determined by an expert committee, with the caveat that such area may be limited to 10 per cent of the area allotted in the agreement.

The Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) has been appointed for preparation of tender documents and requests for proposals. While Superintending Engineers of the zone concerned will enter into agreement, the responsibility for overall monitoring has been handed over to zonal commissioners.

The power to recommend for payment for works involving capital expenditure has been given to a designated engineering team headed by an Executive Engineer in each zone. An Executive Engineer will be designated also to process the payments for maintenance works as per agreed conditions.

Permission for road cutting will be accorded by the contractor once in six months, only for two months in a year. Restoration will be done by the contractor after collecting the road cutting charges.

GHMC has already called for online tenders nationwide, with the deadline up to November 8.