Only 5 out of 38 warmers fully functional at Gandhi

Newborns at hospitals require radiant warmers immediately after birth. But, only five among the 38 radiant warmers are fully functional at Gandhi Hospital. This is a cause of serious concern as babies born to COVID positive mothers are kept away from the women until their test results come negative.

For the last few days, around 20 babies have been kept away from their mothers on any given day, at the hospital, sources said.

“Since they cannot be kept in contact with their coronavirus positive mothers, all these newborns have to be kept under warmers regardless of whether they are low weight, pre-mature or not. At times, two babies are kept in one warmer or wrapped in a blanket,” said sources in the hospital, who attend to babies in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

However, the hospital authorities said that only one or two babies a day might need radiant warmers and that the demand do not exceed availability. The process of procuring more of these medical devices was initiated, they said.

“If a mother is COVID positive and the results of her baby are awaited, her newborn is admitted to NICU. If the baby tests positive, the newborn is handed over to the mother. Else, the baby is admitted to NICU,” sources said. Anywhere between four to five deliveries are performed every day.

There were 38 newborns on Tuesday, and 28 on Thursday. “All of them need warmers. The 38 radiant warmers at the hospital were procured in 2011. Over the past two-and-half-years, 23 have become dysfunctional. Only five are fully functional. The rest have to be used manually which is not possible during the pandemic. At times, two babies are kept in one warmer. When the demand is more, they are wrapped in blankets. There is a need for more warmers,” sources said.

When contacted, the superintendent of the hospital M. Raja Rao said that they have placed a request for more radiant warmers and these will be procured soon.