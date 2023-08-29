Only 4% of Hyderabad’s population above 50 have received adult vaccines, says survey

August 29, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated August 30, 2023 08:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

A recent survey conducted by The Association of Physicians in India (API) sheds light on the state of adult vaccination awareness and participation among adults aged 50 and above in Hyderabad. The findings indicate that while 53% of adults in this age group are aware of adult vaccination, a mere 4% have actually received any adult vaccines. Adult vaccines protect against diseases that are more common in adults than children. Shingles, Hepatitis B, tetanus and diphtheria are some of the diseases for which vaccination is available.

The survey brings to the forefront the crucial role of doctors in recommending and endorsing adult vaccination, as an overwhelming 81% of adults aged 50 and above in Hyderabad would place their trust in their doctor’s guidance when considering vaccination. Surprisingly, only 7% of respondents reported having received such recommendations from their doctors. This trend is not unique to Hyderabad; across South India, doctors recommended adult vaccination to 10% of adults, falling short of the national average of 16%. Thus, discussions concerning adult vaccination between medical professionals and patients appear to be less prevalent in Hyderabad compared to other cities.

The survey uncovers certain misconceptions that contribute to hesitancy in adult vaccination. Approximately half of the respondents (50%) expressed concerns that multiple vaccine doses might lead to dependency, reflecting a lack of understanding about vaccine mechanisms. Moreover, a substantial percentage (58%) of adults aged 50 and older, along with 62% of their caregivers, believe that alternative methods offer better protection against diseases than vaccination. These attitudes persist even in the face of preventable diseases. Notably, 67% of older adults in Hyderabad view diseases other than COVID-19 as not severe enough to warrant vaccination, showcasing a need for increased awareness about the risks associated with these illnesses.

Financial considerations also play a role in vaccine hesitancy. In Hyderabad, a significant 67% of adults aged 50 and above, along with 82% of their caregivers, perceive adult vaccines as unaffordable. This percentage far exceeds the national average of 38% among adults and 41% among caregivers.

“While the need and concept of immunisation in children is understood and practised, adults often do not have any vaccine barring the customary TT (Tetanus Toxoid) shot after injuries, vaccine for Hepatitis B for contact of patients with HBV (hepatitis infection, anti-rabies vaccine after animal, usually dog, bite) and vaccines for/before travel. It was well recognised during COVID-19, but this acceptance needs to extend for prevention of Pneumonia, Flu, Hepatitis B, Shingles, and other vaccines to prevent morbidity and/or mortality associated with these infections to adults in general but also to certain category of patients with decreased immunity like diabetics. The efficacy and safety of these vaccines is well established, and the cost should be viewed against the protection these offer,” said Dr. Bipin Kumar Sethi from The Association of Physicians of India.

