Only 2L doses left, 2.7L more expected; no shots today

HYDERABAD

18 April 2021 00:25 IST

No shots at government vaccination centres today

Vaccine shots will not be given at government vaccination centres across the State on Sunday, said Director of Public Health Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao on Saturday night, adding that vaccination will continue from Monday onwards as per schedule.

Shortage

A few hours before issuing this statement, he said that Telangana continues to face a shortage of COVID-19 vaccine, with only two lakh doses left that are expected to last up to Saturday night or Sunday.

The Director of Public Health said that as per the information from Central government, 2.7 lakh more doses were expected on Saturday night.

Advertising

Advertising

This shortage is experienced at a time when cases are increasing daily. There is shortage of vaccines at private and corporate hospitals too. Heads of the hospitals said it is better to call the hospitals before stepping out for vaccination.

Vaccination is mooted as one of the methods to gain herd immunity and weaken mutations in coronavirus. Officials have been urging people eligible to get the jab to get vaccinated.

On Friday, 1.61 lakh people were administered first dose, and 13,833 received the second dose. However, scores of people complained that they were not able to get the first one, and some said they could not get the second dose.

Dr. Srinivasa Rao said that Covishield can be taken six to eight weeks after the first dose.

“That is up to two weeks after 42 days (since first dose),” he said, adding that the second dose of Covaxin can be taken after four weeks and within five weeks after first dose. From January 16, a total of 24.51 lakh people took first dose of the vaccine and 3,49,842 received second dose. There are around 80 lakh people in the State who are above 45 years.