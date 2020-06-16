Only 2 bids for clearing water hyacinth

HYDERABAD

16 June 2020 23:52 IST

Rejuvenation project involves diversion of sewage inflows, beautification of lake surroundings

The project to beautify and rejuvenate water bodies coming a cropper, the GHMC is in the process of finalising tenders for removal of water hyacinth from several city lakes, including a few which were listed under the project.

A total of 36 lakes with heavy spread of the weed have been listed for the tenders divided into five packages. As per the information available, only two bidders have responded to the tender notification which is conspicuous by its absence on GHMC’s online portal.

Major portion of these lakes is occupied by the fast spreading weed, due to unmitigated inflow of sewage water.

Quite a few lakes such as Miralam tank in Bahadurpura, Maisamma Cheruvu in Kukatpally, Yerra Kunta in Chandrayangutta, and Singada Kunta in Banjara Hills, are fully covered with water hyacinth, while in several others, the weed has gobbled up 80% to 90% of the lake spread.

As per the agreement, the work entails removal of water hyacinth and its transportation to the Jawaharnagar dump yard within a month from the date of agreement, besides maintenance of the lakes concerned for three years hence.

While it is normal practice for the lakes wing of GHMC to get the weed removed before the onset of monsoon, this time, the job is handed over to the entomology wing. A committee has been set up with members drawn from sanitation, entomology and solid waste management wings, among others, to decide the modalities and finalise the tenders.

Water hyacinth weed growth facilitates mosquito breeding in a big way during monsoon.

“Though dengue has nothing to do with mosquitoes bred in external water bodies, weed removal will help contain the breeding of Culex mosquitoes, which are a big nuisance,” said an official.

A previous project of GHMC to develop and beautify 19 lakes in the city has remained crippled after two years. A few lakes from the list such as Boin Cheruvu and Nalla Cheruvu, for which sewage diversion works have been completed, have found place in the tenders for water hyacinth removal.

A total of 48 acres from the 56 acres of Boin Cheruvu in Hasmathpet, and 35 acres from the 57 acres of Nalla Cheruvu in Uppal are covered with water hyacinth.

Sources said majority of the works pertaining to the ₹283-crore lake rejuvenation project had come to a standstill for a variety of reasons. The project has two components — first to divert the sewage from the lakes, and then to beautify lake surroundings.

Pending payment for contractors has been a major hurdle, resulting in the works being stalled, an official said. Some patta holders for land in the lakes have objected, and approached the court, challenging the government orders.

Compensation through Transferable Development Rights has not been an easy process, which has deterred several patta holders from parting with their lands, he said.