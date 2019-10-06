Only 155 of 51,000-odd employees report for duty

Only 155 of the 51,000-strong workforce of the TSRTC had showed up for work by 6 p.m. on Saturday, the day of the strike.

Senior TSRTC officials said of those 155 employees, 10 were both drivers and conductors. A majority of those who reported to work were office attendants and car drivers. However, the number of those who reported to duty, officials clarified, was by no means reflective of a mass boycott.

According to a statement released by the Information and Public Relations Department, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said that TSRTC workers who had failed to show up by 6 p.m. on Saturday shall cease to be employees of the transport juggernaut. In future too, they will not be considered as TSRTC employees, it read. The Minister added that the government was monitoring the situation and looking at exploring alternatives.

Speaking to The Hindu, TSRTC Chief Personnel Officer G. Kiran underscored a finer detail, that a large number of those who did not report to duty had availed a weekly day-off. “The staff would have worked for six days and availed a holiday today. They are legally allowed to do so,” he said.

Mr Kiran pegged the number of such staff at around 13,000. He said only those employees can report to work on Sunday. “ Of course, no disciplinary action will be taken against them,” he said.