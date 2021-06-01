Online training on vaccine misinformation

OU Journalism Department to conduct virtual town hall on June 5

Osmania University’s Department of Journalism & Mass Communication will host a virtual town hall for training on ‘Vax misinformation’ along with the Google News Initiative India (GNI) Training Network led by DataLEADS on June 5. It is aimed at sensitizing media practitioners, media students, public health professionals, policymakers, community organizations and bloggers, among others, to identify and verify vaccine related misinformation, false claims and hoaxes.

The training is expected to further sensitize the participants with the tools and strategies to uncover, understand and address the spread of false information. Modules to be covered are: Understanding Vaccine Misinformation, Vaccine Misinfo Narratives and Data Deficits, How to Monitor Conversations on Social Media , Keywords and Search Queries. Training is free but candidates have to register at: www.bit.ly/TownhallRegistration