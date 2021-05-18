Online trafficking racket busted

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Rachakonda Police on Tuesday busted an online human trafficking racket, rescued a victim and arrested its alleged organiser.

According to police, 31-year-old Bodapati Sudheer, a resident of Madhapur and native of Khammam district, who works as a cinema production manager was the organiser.

Police said that the accused came to Hyderabad around 10 years ago to pursue an education. However, after completing intermediate, he gave up studies and became a production manager and earned ₹ 500 per day. According to police, his earnings proved insufficient and he allegedly began an online prostitution business and roped in alleged sex workers he knew.

The accused allegedly used the Locanto app and uploaded semi-nude photos of women, tagged with a message that ‘call girls’ were available. He also shared his mobile phone numbers of the platform. He allegedly charged between ₹ 2,000 and ₹ 10,000. He is reported to have paid a share to the victims as well.

Acting on specific information, the accused was arrested and police seized two mobile phones, five used condoms, and a two wheeler from his possession.

A case under Section 370 (A) of the Indian Penal Code, sections 4 and 5 of the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act was booked at the Saroornagar Police Station.