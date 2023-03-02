HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Online tickets for Bhadradri Kalyana Mahotsavam, Pattabishekam

March 02, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

The sector-wise tickets for Sri Sitarama Tiru Kalyana Mahotsavam and Pushkara Samrajya Pattabishekam, scheduled to be held on March 30 and 31 respectively, in Bhadrachalam, have been made available online for the benefit of devotees.

According to a press release, devotees can book tickets online through the temple website www.bhadrachalamonline.com.

Sri Rama Navami Kalyana Ubhayam tickets, ₹7,500 per ticket, will also be available at the office of the Bhadrachalam temple executive officer and ticket counters inside the temple complex.

The annual mega religious event, Srirama Navami Brahmotsavams, is scheduled to be held at the famous Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam from March 22 to April 5, 2023.

For more details, contact 08743 232428 during the temple office hours.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.