Online presence holds the key

Ministers T. Srinivas Yadav, K.T. Rama Rao, Eatala Rajender and Srinivas Goud relishing chicken pieces in Hyderabad.

02 March 2020 00:23 IST

A few IPS officers have hired social media managers

A few IPS officers in the State have moved to the next level in maintaining a healthy public relations profile. For the first time, social media managers are ‘hired’ to maintain their online interactive accounts like Facebook, Twitter and even Instagram (both -- official and personal).

With social media having emerged as a powerful tool in the hands of the people to disseminate information on social issues, the officers are striving hard to keep themselves abreast of the emerging situations.

This in turn enhances their online presence as also putting people in direct touch with the officials concerned.

Advertising

Advertising

The main objective of the social media managers is troubleshooting and whenever the police are in the eye of adverse situations, the team plunges into action with their damage control posts, which go viral on the internet.

It was nearly two decades ago when the unit officers in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh were provided with PROs to liaison with media personnel. However, the new initiative adopted by the police officers takes interface with public to the next level.

Ministers dispel apprehensions

A few thousand people feasted ‘free’ at the chicken and egg mela at People’s Plaza on Necklace Road during an event got up by four organisations to dispel apprehensions about chicken consumption as a source of coronavirus.

Leading the mass consumption were Ministers K.T. Rama Rao, Eatala Rajender, T. Srinivas Yadav and a poultry industrialist-turned-MP Ranjit Reddy. The crowd was served dry chicken items and eggs as snacks.

Nevertheless, the event exposed interesting eating habits of VVIPs. Mr. Rama Rao informed that his entire family, including his father and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, have been eating chicken and they never faced health problems.

For that matter, not a single individual in the State had any problem.

About 6,200 kgs of dry items of chicken and 22,000 eggs were served free on the occasion.

‘Maintain human relations’

Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao is making strong pitch for human relations between households and sanitation staff deployed on duties in the respective areas.

The Minister, who participated in Pattana Pragati recently, exhorted the sanitation staff to keep in touch with the households in the areas allotted to them, and the residents too should reciprocate. This on the one hand builds up strong human relations between the two and ensures that the staff attend to their duties without fail. A good relation between the staff and residents will ensure that the former own up responsibility of the areas assigned to them while the latter can be in direct touch with the staff of their respective area over telephone as was demonstrated by Parichayam, an initiative introduced in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

(Abhinay Deshpande, N. Rahul and M. Rajeev)