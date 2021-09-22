Online ‘Open Day’ with CSIR-CCMB scientists from Sept. 23

HYDERABAD

22 September 2021 19:45 IST

CSIR-Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology (CCMB)’s ‘Open Day’ will be an online affair this year too due to the pandemic and there is an an interesting mix of webinars being made available to students, researchers and science aficionados for the next four days starting Thursday.

Top scientists will discuss the work they do in life sciences like studying cells, molecules in those cells and how they function, besides answering questions posed by participants. There will be discussions on ‘how to be a scientist’ and ‘how to find the right information’ and competitions for school children.

Director Vinay Nandicoor will formally begin the proceedings on the first day (Sept.23) and it will be followed by talks on model organisms by former director Rakesh Mishra and Sonal Jaiswal, about Zebrafish facility by Megha Kumar, DNA- the thread of life again, by Dr. Mishra, genetics and diagnostics by Chandok.

Second day will have cell biology by V. Radha, Chandrasekhar on embryos, Jyotsna Dhawan on muscle stem cells, Amitabha Chattopadhyay on novel drug targets, Rajan Sankaranarayanan on structural view of life in 3D etc. Third day will see talks on human diseases - neurology by Anant Patel, heart by Regalla and Malarias by Puran S Sijwali, helping rice farmers by Hiten Patel and Atal Incubation Centre by N Madhusudan Rao.

Last day will have talks on ecology by Jahnvi Joshi and Meghna Krishnadas while Karthikeyan Vasudevan will talk on human-snake conflict and G Umapathy on bio-tools in conservation. Live streaming will be made available on YouTube, people can also follow Instagram@csirccb, twitter @ccmb-csir and facebook /ccmbcisr. Details at - https://www.ccmb.res.in/Outreach/Programs

The institute is ready to host workshops for teachers and is currently working with the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutes Society (TSWREIS) to reach out to students across its 260 plus institutes on fighting the genetic disease burden, said an officials spokesperson on Wednesday.