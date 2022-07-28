Online maps let road users down

Traffic data error leads motorists to closed bridge; food delivery hit

The rising waters of the Musi river forced closure of the bridge in Narsingi area in Hyderabad on Wednesday, isolating communities in the Manchirevula area. Service roads between Exit 27 of Outer Ring Road and Narsingi Police Station have also been closed. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Online maps help several road users plan their travel and give them an idea of traffic snarls, but that was barely the case on Tuesday. A number of users who have come to be dependent on the e-maps were left disappointed.

While the Chaderghat bridge was closed for traffic on Tuesday evening, one of the maps showed smooth flow of traffic. This brought in more vehicle users to the bridge who were not aware of the road closure announced by the Hyderabad Traffic Police at 8.21 p.m. on Tuesday: “Commuters, please make a note that due to the overflow of the Musi River on Moosarambagh bridge, the bridge is temporarily closed and traffic is diverted on both sides”.

The problem continued on Wednesday morning, albeit in a different part of the city. People living in Manchirevula ordered food via food delivery apps, expecting delivery within the stipulated time. But the delivery executives were stuck on one side of the bridge and pleading with customers to cancel their orders. “I cannot come. The police has blocked the road. Please cancel the order so that I am not penalised,” Amol Wagh, a delivery executive, pleaded with a customer as he remained stuck on the other side of the service road in Manchirevula.

Another customer from Peerancheru, who ordered food from a bakery that is nearly 7 km away, was expecting a delivery in 20 minutes. But the closed bridge put paid to the hopes as delivery executive Ramana informed the customer about the road situation.

“Many delivery executives had the food they were expected to deliver as the bridge is closed,” said a police official guarding one of the bridges.