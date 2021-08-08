Online investment racket busted

Hyderabad

08 August 2021

Two persons were arrested by Cyber Crime police for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of online investment. The duo are Adabala Srinivasa Rao (45), an accountant from Srinagar Colony and Narala Vijay Krishna (37), a consultant from New Nallakunta.

On August 5, a woman approached the cyber team stating that she was duped when she tried to transfer money to an account through a link offering WFH.

Police seized two mobiles, five cheque books, four debit cards, five rubber stamps and ₹21,500 cash, and froze ₹19 lakh in bank accounts of the accused.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Detective Department) Avinash Mohanty said that the accused colluded with the Chinese to cheat people.

The Chinese persons contacted the arrested to create fake companies.