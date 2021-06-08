Hyderabad

Online Dak Adalat on June 30

Online Dak Adalat on June 30

Department of Posts has informed that a regional level online ‘Dak Adalat’ will be held at 11 a.m. on June 30 by the Post Master General, Hyderabad region. Complaints of customers in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, Medak and Siddipet can be sent to K. Narender Babu, assistant director-II, office of the PMG-HO region, Hyderabad - 50001, on or before June 26. A link to the mobile or mail of the complainant will be sent for participating in the event.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2021 7:22:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/online-dak-adalat-on-june-30/article34762327.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY