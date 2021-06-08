Online Dak Adalat on June 30

Department of Posts has informed that a regional level online ‘Dak Adalat’ will be held at 11 a.m. on June 30 by the Post Master General, Hyderabad region. Complaints of customers in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, Medak and Siddipet can be sent to K. Narender Babu, assistant director-II, office of the PMG-HO region, Hyderabad - 50001, on or before June 26. A link to the mobile or mail of the complainant will be sent for participating in the event.