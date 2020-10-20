Online course on public health planning for hearing impairment

International centre for evidence for disability, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, UK & South Asia Centre for disability inclusive development & research of the Indian Institute of Public Health, Hyderabad of the Public Health Foundation of India are jointly conducting an online short course on ‘Public Health Planning for Hearing Impairment (PHPHI)’ from November 23 to December 4, 2020.

Course highlights are: International and national experts in hearing care, nominal registration fee, scholarships for deserving candidates on a first-come-first-serve basis, group discount and certification from PHFI & LSHTM.

Aim of this course is to enable participants to understand the magnitude and causes of hearing impairment and the challenges of providing hearing health in developing countries. The course will familiarise participants with public health approaches to ear and hearing care and show how to develop programmes for prevention and management.

It is also to build the capacity of the participants in planning for control of hearing impairment and deafness in their respective communities. For registration and details, please contact the course in-charge and director Dr G.V.S. Murthy at email address: murthy.gvs@iiphh.org

Weblink

https://phfi.org/training/public -health-planning-for-hearing-impairment-phphi workshop/