Online correction in property tax records

HYDERABAD

31 January 2021 23:25 IST

The Municipal Administration & Urban Development department has allowed citizens to make changes if a wrong entry has been made in the online records of the property tax in the respective municipalities - urban local bodies concerned except in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Director of Municipal Administration N. Satyanarayana has issued orders recently permitting the municipal commissioners of the urban local bodies concerned to take up corrections of name only for spelling and not the total name and the door number in case of any clerical or any other error through the filing of a revision petition of the citizen concerned.

However, this has to be disposed of by the municipal commissioner concerned only in concurrence with the regional directors with a regular audit to be done to ensure this online correction method is not misused. Such corrections can be carried out only for a period not later than the last five and a half years immediately preceding the current half year.

In case there is going to be a increase in the tax assessment amount, sufficient notice should be given to the affected party before action is initiated, the orders said.