Online complaint mechanism not yet functional in TS RERA

HYDERABAD

09 December 2021 22:33 IST

Over 100 complaints received in person and over 75 resolved, says secretary

Real Estate Regulatory Authority, which was conceptualised as a powerful tool in the hands of home buyers for protection against devious machinations of real estate developers, has remained a non-entity in Telangana.

Four years after the State government had framed the Telangana State Real Estate Regulation and Development Rules-2017 under the central RERA Act, the State body has no permanent leadership nor expert members.

While a large number of projects are being registered under TS RERA, no complaint mechanism is in place for any buyer to bring his/her grievances to the notice of the authority.

In fact, the hyperlink to download the rules on the TS RERA official website draws a blank. Same is the status of Citizens’ Complaints section on the website, notwithstanding the provision that the grievances under RERA are to be registered online. There are a total 3,715 projects registered under RERA across the State, with a majority of them in and around the city.

“I had a complaint against my builder, who is delaying the hand over unendingly. When I opened the website to lodge my grievance, I found that nothing is working there. I visited the RERA office to lodge a physical complaint, and was told that I need to do it with the Chief Secretary because he is the chairperson. Now, I am back to mulling over lodging a complaint in consumers’ grievance redressal forum,” said M. Srinivas, a home buyer with a prestigious project in LB Nagar zone.

TS RERA has no members except a chairperson and a secretary, for both of whom it is an additional charge. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar is the acting chairperson, while Director, Town and Country Planning K. Vidyadhar is the secretary. Two full-time member posts are vacant. There is no trace of the selection committee which ought to recommend the full-time chairperson and members.

When contacted, Mr. Vidyadhar claimed that the authority is fully functional, and the complaints are being accepted in person though online links are not working. So far, over 100 complaints have been received and over 75 resolved, he said.