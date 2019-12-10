Don’t cry for me India

Soaring onion prices are giving netizens enough and more opportunities to get creative with memes. Not to mention TikTok with dialogues from Bollywood movies. Memes are enjoyable, but are we really enjoying our meal at a restaurant without the onion rings that come with odd shapes of lemon casually thrown in. Ever paid attention to how the crunchy bite of the onion ring goes to make the kebab eating experience more worthy? Imagine popping a pani-puri without the raw minced onion? Or biryani with a raita sans the chopped onions. It is not fun and I have tried it all without the onion, because the restaurant aren’t serving them anymore.

You want onions? Pay for it and enjoy your meal. The business logic is simple.

Restaurants are resorting to innovative ways to make up for the ‘complimentary crunch’ with meals. Instead of masala onions with kebabs, it is coarsely cut juliennes of the desi cucumber (the not-so-dark green variety) and carrot. Is there a reason for using the specific variety of cucumber? “It is more crunchy and doesn’t become limp easily after being mixed with salt and spice like the gherkins (European cucumber as called by local vendors) that are sold in the market these days.

Chefs and restaurants are making good use of the seasonal radish that are in the market. The fact that they cost ₹10 (for the white radish) and ₹15 (for the red radish) is making a pocket-friendly alternative, especially to be served with non-veg curries served with naan and paratha.

Some chefs are using pocket-friendly alternatives to make curries. These include making gravies with nuts and onion powder. And for diners who insist on having their share of onion rings/wedges, some restaurants are making it clear by mentioning it on their menu with an extra page that says, ‘onions come at a price’.