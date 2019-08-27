OnePlus to invest ₹ 1,000 crore on R&D centre in Hyderabad

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus plans to invest ₹1,000 crore on its research and development (R&D) facility in Hyderabad over the next three years.

The global R&D facility, its first in India and a portion of which is ready, will have a headcount of 1,500. Currently, it employs over 200 people. “In three years, we plan to grow the new R&D centre in Hyderabad into our biggest globally. We plan to re-focus our R&D efforts on a large scale and drive innovations in India for the global product, especially on the software side with special emphasis on AI, 5G and IoT,” founder and CEO Pete Lau said at the inauguration of the facility on Monday.

The decision to set up the facility comes in the backdrop of India emerging as an important market for OnePlus, contributing to over one-third of its revenues. At 1,86,000 sq ft, over five floors, the R&D centre will be one of the largest for OnePlus and play a critical role in the development of AI and ML in OnePlus products.

5G Lab

One of the features will be a 5G lab that will be established with an investment of ₹100 crore, said Mr. Lau, who spoke at the inauguration and to media later. The R&D facility will house three labs, camera, communications and networking labs, and automation labs that will focus heavily on camera development, 5G testing, software with a focus on AI and performance testing, a release said.

General Manager Vikas Agarwal said a 16,000 sq ft OnePlus experiential centre is also being established and would be ready next quarter. There are also plans to grow the offline retail presence in major cities and tap into the vast online sales potential emerging from tier II and III markets.

Telangana IT and Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and working president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) K.T. Rama Rao urged OnePlus to scale up operations in the State. Mr. Rao, who was formerly Industries and IT Minister, said OnePlus should also consider setting up a manufacturing facility in Hyderabad. Currently, the phones are made in Noida. To media queries later, Mr. Lau said it was too early to comment or decide about a new plant, but he would be visiting Hyderabad next month to take a look at a few sites.