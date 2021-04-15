One-stop solution for airline passengers

HYDERABAD

15 April 2021 00:14 IST

‘HOI’ app for seamless travel

GMR led airports in Hyderabad and Delhi have introduced a one-stop online solution for passengers for seamless travel, starting from home till their respective destinations, covering the entire gamut of airport transit through ‘HOI’ app which can be downloaded from playstore or shop.hoi.in.

Last year, RGIA had partnered with HOI to adopt contactless food ordering service through a mobile app, web app and digital self order kiosks covering 10,000 products from across 80 popular outlets and brands including categories such as duty-free, retail, food and beverage, lounges, parking, cabs etc.

Air passengers can also add their upcoming travel details to HOI manually or by scanning the travel document to track upcoming flights and real-time alerts about gate changes and weather forecast at the destination. They can also explore and book commute options to and from the airport.

The app’s intuitive trip recommendation feature helps passengers plan their trip smartly based on traffic, time to check in, time for security check (immigration for international travellers) and distance to the boarding gate, said an official spokesman on Wednesday.

Once at the airport, ‘Indoor Navigation with Voice Guidance’ helps them find their way to their boarding gate and also helps find the favourite brand to shop, dine or search for facilities such as washrooms, and baby care room, and en route their gates using digital terminal maps. HOI notifies passengers about loading of baggage into aircraft and about any gate change for a particular flight. The auto check-in feature allows them to proceed directly for security screening, thereby saving them a lot of time, once they reach the airport.

Cabs can be pre-booked and contactless food can be ordered to be delivered to the gates. Apart from these, the app offers ‘One-touch Wi-Fi’ to seamlessly access airport internet, pre-book parking space, save boarding pass and display it on the phone wherever necessary, he explained, in a press release.