One-stop shop for cricketing needs opens in Hyderabad

Congress MP Revanth Reddy inaugurates CricFuse in Jubilee Hills

Congress MP A. Revanth Reddy wielded the willow to inaugurate CricFuse in Jubilee Hills here on Friday. The facility, which offers quality cricket gear, is said to be a one-stop shop for all cricket accessories and also has a tailor-made manufacturing unit.

“Cricket is part and parcel of our younger generation's lives. So the quality of cricket gear is very important. There are many quality related issues to cricket gear. I hope all these issues will be solved soon by Crickfuse,” Mr Revanth Reddy said.

He appreciated CEO Sailesh Narayana and director (Franchansie Relations) Ananth Vinnakota for setting up the innovation centre.

Mr Sailesh said the facility is spread over 5,000 square feet displaying 26 international products with the most innovative aspect being custom-made cricket bats. “It is a unique facility. It also has practice nets and a virtual reality experience centre. It caters to the needs of amateurs as well as professionals. We will unveil more programmes soon,” he added.