‘One should take inspiration from ancient traditions’

Creative education teaches students to be imaginative and the ability to imagine should be used by students in the interest of the country and for the betterment of ones profession, said Habeeb Khan, president of Council of Architecture.

He was the chief guest at the third convocation of Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU) at Shilpakala Vedika on Wednesday.

Delivering his convocation address, Mr. Khan said that any institute’s distinctive strength should be in encouraging its students to collaborate and to put their integrated knowledge to work for the common good and for an inclusive kind of leadership for the country.

Introducing a note of caution, he said, “These are turbulent times for all of us professionals, especially with sluggish economy, dull real estate, fear and uncertainty in the market and a transition period between a cash-based economy to a cashless one. Architecture, interiors, arts and other related subjects can be the first casualty in such a transition. Yet, all of you need to learn to cope up with these challenges.”

The New Education Policy being rolled out would have far reaching impact on the future face of profession and it would be noticed in about five years from now. “You not only have to cope up with this but transform yourself to face the challenges,” he said.

He urged the students to look carefully and sensitively at brain-drain. “While it is important to widen ones learning in foreign lands, the acquired knowledge must be used and utilised for the betterment and advancement of our own country”.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who presided over the convocation, said that modern architecture should have a connect with traditional art and one should take inspiration from ones ancient traditions. “Art is immortal as it captures the essence of the represented object for posterity and it is important to project our ancient sites,” she said, and recalled that a major event organised at Mahabalipuram Shore temple attracted tourists in lakhs from China and other countries. She said students would encounter many challenges as well as opportunities but they should be dealt with a positive outlook. Artistes with their imagination and innovation could create a better world and environment.