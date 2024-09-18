ADVERTISEMENT

'One nation one election' will destroy federalism, says Asaduddin Owaisi

Updated - September 18, 2024 05:25 pm IST - Hyderabad

PTI

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday (September 18, 2024) said he consistently opposed 'one nation one election' as it destroys federalism and compromises democracy.

Minutes after the Union Cabinet approved the proposal for 'one nation, one election' as recommended by the Kovind panel, the Hyderabad Lok Sabha member in a social media post said frequent and periodic elections improve democratic accountability.

"I have consistently opposed #OneNationOneElections because it is a solution in search of a problem. It destroys federalism and compromises democracy, which are part of the basic structure of the constitution," Mr. Owaisi said in a post on 'X'.

He further said multiple elections are not a problem to anyone but for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Cabinet colleague Amit Shah, as they have a compulsive need to campaign in even municipal and local body elections.

‘One nation, one election’ cleared by Union Cabinet

"Multiple elections aren’t a problem for anyone except Modi & Shah. Just because they have a compulsive need to campaign in even municipal & local body elections does not mean that we need simultaneous polls. Frequent & periodic elections improve democratic accountability," he said.

The report of the high-level committee on 'one nation, one election' was placed before the Union Cabinet on Wednesday (September 18, 2024). The panel headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind submitted the report in March ahead of the announcement of Lok Sabha elections.

