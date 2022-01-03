One Moto electric 2-wheeler plant proposed near Hyderabad

Firm evaluating sites for ₹250 crore facility, potential for 500 direct and 2,000 indirect jobs

Ellysium Automotives, which is promoting British electric vehicle brand One Moto in India, plans to set up a manufacturing facility for the electric two-wheelers near Hyderabad with an investment of ₹250 crore.

A memorandum of understanding has been signed and the State government has shown the company a few sites, for the proposed facility, on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The company is fine tuning details of the project, which is expected to go on stream in the October-December quarter of this year, CEO Shubhankar Chaudhry said.

He was speaking after Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan on Monday launched One Moto’s e-scooters — Byka, Electa, and Commuta. The company in a release said the e-scooters are high-speed premium products. Partner and Promoter of One Moto India Md.Muzammil Riyaz and co-founder and partner Sameer Moidin participated.

Mr.Chaudhry said the vehicles launched were from the Chinese facility of One Moto, which the British firm is proposing to shift to India as part of a strategy being pursued since COVID-19 outbreak.

“We not only aim to serve our customers in India but also export vehicles to other global markets which One Moto is developing. There is tremendous opportunity to create jobs in Telangana not just at the manufacturing facility, but also in rural areas,” he said.

The plant, expected to require 15 acres, will create almost 500 direct and 2,000 indirect jobs. The aim is to manufacture at least 40,000 units in the first phase of the plant launch, he said. In the subsequent phases, the company proposes to manufacture e-bikes and e-cargo vehicles.