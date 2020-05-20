Hyderabad

One more Vande Bharat flight lands at RGIA

special correspondnet hyderabad

An Air India Express IX 890 from Bahrain with 175 Indian citizens landed at the Hyderabad International Airport at 08.31 pm on Tuesday night.

This is second flight of second phase of Vande Bharat programme landing at the RGIA. The airport has been totally sanitised to receive the passengers with social distancing enforced from the aerobridge to across the terminal. Passengers/crew were screened with thermal cameras positioned at the aerobridge exit.

