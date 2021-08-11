One more succumbs in cylinder explosion

Hyderabad

The LPG cylinder explosion in Dhoolpet on Tuesday claimed another life with Neeraj Singh succumbing to his injuries. The explosion had killed 24-year-old Manav Singh on Tuesday. He was the son of Neeraj Singh, who suffered over 70% burns and died while undergoing treatment on Wednesday. Neeraj Singh’s wife, who too was injured, is undergoing treatment and is said to be stable.

