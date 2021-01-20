One more solar power plant launched in Singareni

15 mw plant synchronised with the grid on Wednesday

One more solar power plant with 15 megawatt installed generation capacity of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) was synchronised with the grid on Wednesday, taking the total solar capacity of the company to be linked to the grid to 85 mw so far.

According to officials of SCCL, the 15 mw plant in Ramagundam-3 area was inaugurated as the second plant of total 50 mw capacity. The first plant with similar installed capacity of 15 mw was synchronised with the grid on November 27 last year, taking the total capacity installed to 30 mw so far. The synchronisation of the 15 mw plant on Wednesday also takes the total installed capacity to 85 mw out of the 129 mw planned in the first phase. The officials stated that the remaining 20 mw plant in Ramagundam-3 area was also under completion and it is scheduled to be synchronised with the grid by February-end.

Stating that the launch of the new solar plant would meet 30% of energy needs of SCCL in Ramagundam region, the officials exuded confidence that the entire 300 mw solar capacity, in two phases, would be installed and synchronised with the grid by December-end this year. The officials explained that the solar plants completed and synchronised so far are 30 mw in Manuguru area, 30 mw in Ramagundam-3, 15 mw in Yellandu and 10 mw in Singareni Thermal Power Plant premises. Chairman and Managing Director of SCCL instructed the solar division officials of the company to complete the installation of the remaining 44 mw capacity of the first phase (129 mw) by May-end.

The 50 mw solar plants in Ramagundam-3 area are expected to save about ₹1.78 crore a month and ₹21 crore annually to the company on energy bills. The installed solar capacity has already generated 21.77 million units of energy till January 19 saving ₹5.7 crore to the company.