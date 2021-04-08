One more solar plant of SCCL synced with grid

The 15 MW solar plant of SCCL synchronised with the grid in Mandamarri area on Thursday.

08 April 2021 20:43 IST

Another 15 megawatt capacity solar power plant of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) was synchronised with the grid on Thursday at Mandamarri in Mancherial district, taking the total solar capacity of the coal company linked to the grid to 124 MW.

The Mandamarri plant is part of the 300 MW solar capacity planned by the company and is part of the 90 MW plants in the area. Director (E&M) D. Satyanarayana Rao switched on the plant for synchronisation with the grid. Area General Manager of SCCL Ch. Srinivas and others were present.

According to the company officials, the solar plants synchronised with the grid so far include 30 MW each at Manuguru and Ramagundam, 39 MW at Yellandu, 10 MW on the thermal power plant (STPP) premises and 15 MW at Mandamarri. Another 85 MW plant would be synchronised by May-end and the remaining 91 MW by October-end.

A 28 MW plant also at Mandamarri would be synchronised with the grid next week and the 37 MW plant at Kothagudem and 10 MW at Bhupalapalli would also be completed and synchronised with the grid by May-end as part of the 90 MW plants in the area. Of the remaining capacity, 15 MW floating solar plant was comping up in the water reservoir of STPP, 22 MW plant on the overburden dumps at Ramagundam OC-3, 10 MW on overburden dumps at Dorli OC-1, 11 MW at Chennur and 23 MW at Kothagudem.