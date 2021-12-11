One more person was involved in Banjara Hills accident

Hyderabad

11 December 2021 23:26 IST

Venkatesh, whose marriage is to be solemnised today, is at large

It was not just realtor Bazar Rohit Goud and his friend Vedulla Sai Soman, their friend and realtor Kosaraju Venkatesh alias Venky, too was travelling in the former’s Porsche car when it hit and killed two persons at Banjara Hills on the night of December 5.

Venkatesh (27), whose marriage was would be solemnised on December 12, is a resident of Alkapuri Colony in LB Nagar.

During their one-day police custody, Goud and Soman confessed to the police that they tried to safeguard Venkatesh as he was supposed to get married.

“To reconstruct the scene as well as to ascertain whether any other person is also involved in this offence or not, we took the duo into custody and after confronting with the substantial evidence (CCTV footages, CDRs and tower locations), they confessed that Venkatesh was also present in the car when the accident took place,” Joint Commissioner of Police (West Zone) AR Srinivas said.

Accordingly, Venkatesh left the place in his vehicle but Goud and Soman were caught by the police, the officer added. Currently, Venkatesh is at large.