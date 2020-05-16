Hyderabad

One more NGO enters fruit marketing

Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy has said that it is the responsibility of all to come to the rescue of the farming community that feeds the world during the trying times of coronavirus pandemic when the supply chains are affected badly by the lockdown.

Speaking after launching a web portal www.cropmandi.com, launched by Lakshyam foundation, an NGO started in 2012, to bring horticulture produce, particularly fruits, to individual consumers, in association with the Telangana State Agros Corporation (TS-Agros), the Minister said that along with government departments and organisations, several NGOs and farmer producer organisations (FPOs) were working to market the fruits and helping farmers facing marketing problems.

The Minister complimented portal organiser L. Srinivas for providing marketing facility to organic fruit, particularly mangoes, during the lockdown. Mr. Srinivas said they were supplying organic mangoes and a few other fruits to gated communities and apartments. They were also partnering with the Telangana Circle of India Post to deliver fruit packs booked online.

