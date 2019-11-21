One more held in IMS scam

In continuation of the crackdown on persons involved in the multi-crore Insurance Medical Services scam, Anti Corruption Bureau officials on Thursday arrested IMS office superintendent K. Veeranna. He is accused of collecting bribe on behalf of former IMS director and key conspirator Ch. Devika Rani.

With this, the number of people arrested in connection with the scam is 18, which includes Devika Rani.

ACB officials said that Veeranna was arrested on charges of corruption, conspiracy and collusion with government officials and others for pecuniary advantage. “He used to collect bribes and hand over the same to PMJ Jewellers, Hyderabad on the directions of Devika Rani,” a press release said.

On February 2, the accused collected ₹ 6 lakh from the representative of a pharmaceutical company who supplied medicines to the IMS. Further, he also took bribes from the representatives for issuing purchase orders and sanctioning bills. “He took ₹ 3.15 lakh and ₹ 50,000 as bribe from two people for showing official favour,” the release stated.