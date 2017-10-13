One more gate of Srisailam opened

One more radial crest gate of the Srisailam dam was opened on Friday evening, in addition to the two gates that were opened at 8 am on Thursday, to let a total of over 83,000 cusecs of water from the spillway into the river course.
According to flood monitoring officials, inflows into Srisailam were recorded at over 1.96 lakh cusecs, including 1.44 lakh cusecs from Jurala, nearly 45,000 cusecs from Tungabhadra and about 7,000 cusecs from Handri rivers, and the outflows were continuing at about 1.73 lakh cusecs, including releases from power houses and to irrigation systems.
Meanwhile, water level in Nagarjunasagar was 535 feet with storage of 178 tmcft at 9 pm on Friday against the full reservoir level of 590 feet.
