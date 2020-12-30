One more Chinese held in online loan fraud

A Chinese national who tried to flee the country was arrested by Hyderabad police at Delhi airport in connection with app-based loan fraud.

The accused, Zhu Wei (27) alias Lambo, hails from Jiangxi of China, and was head of operations for Aglow Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Liufang Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Nabloom Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and Pinprint Technologies Pvt. Ltd., all instant loan app companies, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crimes and SIT) Shikha Goel said.

She said that a team of Cyber Crime police intercepted Zhu Wei at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi. One K. Nagaraju from Kurnool, who played a key role in the operation of call centres, was also arrested.

A preliminary investigation into the financial transactions has revealed that close to 1.4 crore transactions worth ₹21,000 crore have taken place so far through these app-based loan companies, Ms. Goel said.

“These volumes of transactions have happened over payment gateways and bank accounts linked to these companies and a large number of international transactions have also happened through bitcoins,” she said, adding that the bulk of transactions have taken place over the last six months.

The questioning of the arrested employee has revealed that another Chinese national Yuan Yuan alias Sissi alias Jennifer was the person who set up operations in India and is presently abroad, the officer said.