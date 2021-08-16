One more case against Mynampally for ‘attacking’ BJP workers

Hyderabad

16 August 2021 19:06 IST

TRS Legislator and supporters assault BJP workers outside a police station

Malkajgiri TRS MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao and his supporters were booked again by the Rachakonda police on Monday for allegedly attacking the BJP corporators and their supporters outside Neredmet police station.

On Monday, the BJP cadre in the area was taken into preventive custody after they gave a bandh call condemning the attack on their Malkajgiri Corporator Vurapalli Sravan during flag hoisting on Sunday. The BJP police shifted the protesters from different localities and let them off at the police station. The BJP activists were staging a protest outside the police station when the MLA and his supporters, who were going around garlanding statues of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in the area in support of the Dalit Bandhu scheme launched by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Huzarabad, stopped near the police station and reportedly picked up an argument with them and attacked them. The video of the scuffle went viral on the internet. The MLA was heading to Huzurabad.

There were reports that the ruling TRS party workers barged into the police station and attacked BJP supporters.

However, DCP Malkajgiri Rakshitha K. Murthy denied the reports and said: “yes, there have been assaults on the supporters of one political party outside the police station and we are verifying the video footage of surveillance cameras in the area. But, they didn’t barge into the police station.”

The officer said that based on the complaint lodged by Moula Ali division BJP Corporator Sunitha Yadav, a case was registered against the Malkajgiri MLA and his supporters and a probe is on. On Sunday, Malkajgiri police booked the MLA and his supporters after Mr. Vurapalli lodged a complaint stating that they tried to kill him and outraged the modesty of Ms. Yadav and other women corporators and party workers.