One more agitation needed in Telangana, says Sharmila

MEDAK

02 June 2021 22:37 IST

‘State has become home for jobless youth and unemployment allowance has remained just a promise’

Y.S. Sharmila, daughter of late Chief Minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, said that there was a need for another agitation in Telangana as Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao failed to fulfil the dreams of the people. She has alleged that Telangana has become home for unemployed youth and their wait for employment is unending.

Ms. Sharmila arrived at Sherila village in Veldurthi mandal on Wednesday and consoled the family members of Venkatesh, who had committed suicide a few months ago as he was unable to get employment. She came early in the morning and spent some time with the family.

“Even after seven years of formation of Telangana the youth are depressed and the case of Venkatesh is an example for that. Unemployed youth are waiting for government notifications and their age limit is getting crossed. What happened to the promise of unemployment allowance? When will it be implemented?” asked Ms. Sharmila while speaking to reporters after consoling the family. She wondered how all the family members of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao were able to get employment.

Advertising

Advertising

She said that formation of Telangana is a result of the sacrifice by 1,200 youth, students and unemployed in addition to the fight for the past six decades. She also demanded that treatment for COVID-19 should be included in Arogyasri, the health scheme introduced by her father Rajasekhara Reddy for the poor. She questioned the rationale behind joining Ayshman Bharat scheme, which was opposed by Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao in the past.

While returning to Hyderabad, Ms. Sharmila stopped and interacted with farmers at Nagulapally near Toopran.