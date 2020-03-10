One lakh 2BHK houses set to be completed this year

The 2BHK houses at Kollur.

HYDERABAD

10 March 2020 09:17 IST

GHMC elections are less than a year away

The one lakh double bedroom housing units under various stages of construction across the city may finally reach completion as the government has loosened its purse strings, and given a bounty to the Housing department by way of budget allocations.

With total allocation of ₹11,917 crore, Housing has been given prominent place in the budget, giving hope for the stranded 2.72 lakh 2BHK homes across the State.

With GHMC elections less than a year away, it is nobody’s guess where maximum allocations would go.

Within GHMC, a lakh homes have been proposed at 117 locations, of which close to 10,000 units are being constructed in-situ in slums.

Construction of majority of these housing complexes has come to a virtual standstill, owing to lack of fund flow from the government.

Officials shared that close to ₹1,000 crore bills are pending, due to which the contractors have slowed down the works almost to a halt.

So far, ₹4,500 crore worth bills have been cleared for the project in the city. “We can give 50,000 units within four to five months, with a grant of ₹1000 crore funds, after clearance of pending bills,” an official shared.

On the whole, the one lakh units would cost ₹10,000 crore, including the cost of infrastructure such as roads, street lighting, power, drinking water supply and other such expenditure.

Besides less than 300 units handed over to the beneficiaries so far, close to 9,000 more are ready for distribution, pending the works related to power and drinking water supply which would cost mere ₹10 crore, officials say.

Water and power lines alone would cost over ₹600 crore for all the one lakh units put together.

Though the Central government is to bear ₹1,500 crore from the project cost, so far, only about ₹600 crore has been released, officials say. For the remaining, the Centre is asking for beneficiary list, which the State is unable to provide, as they have not been identified so far.