One killed, two injured in cylinder explosion

HYDERABAD

10 August 2021 22:52 IST

An LPG cylinder explosion in Dhoolpet left one person dead and two injured.

According to Mangalhat police, who are investigating the case, the victims are from the same family.

While 24-year-old Manav Singh died, his parents identified as Neeraj Singh (48) and mother Suchritha Singh (43) were injured. While Suchritha sustained burns on her hands, Neeraj is believed to be in serious condition with more than 70% burn injuries.

The injured were rushed to Apollo DRDL in Kanchanbagh.

Police have booked a case and an investigation is in progress.