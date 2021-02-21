Hyderabad

One killed, three injured in oven blast

The blast at an industry in IDA Bollaram of Sangareddy district.   | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

One person was killed and three others injured in an accident that took place in an industry at IDA Bollaram in Sangareddy district on Sunday evening.

According to B. Rajagopal, Director of Factories, an oven exploded in SYS Electric Mech resulting in the accident. While one Radhika (34) died three other persons — Vijay Yadav, Kamalesh and Chandana were injured and they were immediately shifted to a private hospital for treatment. Their condition was stated to be out of danger. It was suspected that over heating of oven might have resulted in the blast and it was due to failure of controls. Police registered a case and are investigating.

