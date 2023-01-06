HamberMenu
One killed in fire accident at hotel near Malkapet area hospital

January 06, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

One person was killed after fire broke out in the kitchen of Sohail hotel, adjacent the M.N. Area Hospital at Malkapet here on Friday.

The victim was identified as Shahabuddin, 34, a packaging helper at the hotel and resident of Chavni, Dabeerpura.

Three fire tenders were pressed into service after smoke started billowing from the kitchen and engulfed the surrounding area. Patients in the hospital located next to it also rushed out in panic.

Police said Shahabuddin was the sole victim who was reportedly stuck in the kitchen at the time of the accident. It was suspected that his inability to escape from the scene and later, suffocation led to his death. The victim’s body was shifted to Osmania Hospital for post-mortem.

No other person was injured. An investigation was opened.

