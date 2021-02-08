Hyderabad

One killed in accident

Staff Reporter Hyderabad 08 February 2021 00:10 IST
Updated: 08 February 2021 00:11 IST

A 35-year-old man died after the car he was driving rammed a road median at Gandi Maisamma of Dundigal in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to police, the victim, Akbar Khan, 35, lost control on the wheel after he reportedly suffered a seizure attack while driving. He was going towards Gandi Maisamma from the Nehru Outer Ring Road.

Khan suffered severe injuries and died on the spot, police said.

