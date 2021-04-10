One killed in accident at Langer Houz

Hyderabad

10 April 2021 01:23 IST

A man died in a road accident at Langer Houz here in the wee hours of Friday.

The victim Abdul Rasheed Khan of Old Malakpet was driving a car with 4 of his friends - Sohail, Syed Kazim Agha Musavi, Kumail Hussain and Musharaf Hussain - as occupants.

The accident took place at around 1.30 a.m. when they were proceeding towards ORR from Mazda Hotel.

Advertising

Advertising

To avoid hitting a dog, Rasheed veered off the vehicle and rammed a divider. The car flipped and fell on the other side of the road, as a result he suffered severe injuries and was rushed to a private hospital, where he succumbed.