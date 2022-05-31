One killed, five injured in two road accidents

One person was killed and two others were injured after their car rammed a stationary lorry at Vasuram Tanda in Narsimhulapet mandal of Mahabubabad district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Nageswara Rao, 40, of Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh.

The incident took place after the car crashed into the rear side of the parked lorry on the highway near Vasuram Tanda village late on Tuesday afternoon.

Two other occupants of the car sustained grievous injuries in the accident. They were rushed to the Government Area Hospital in Mahabubabad.

In another accident, a woman and her months-old-baby were grievously injured when the mini truck they were travelling in was hit by a lorry at Atchutapuram village in Aswaraopeta mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Tuesday evening.

One more person travelling in the same vehicle suffered multiple injuries, sources said.

They were shifted to a hospital in Aswaraopeta.