One killed as ‘drunk’ driver crashes car into tree

20 December 2021 20:49 IST

In a suspected case of drunk driving, a 34-year-old man was killed, when his friend who was behind the wheel lost control and crashed into a roadside tree in the late hours of Sunday.

The victim, Balakrishna, along with Kiran, who was driving the car and four others, were going towards Dulappaly village from Bahadurpally when the accident took place at about 12.40 a.m. on Monday. Two others suffered injuries, while Kiran fled away from the spot.

A case was registered and teams were formed to nab the suspected drunk driver.

