Hyderabad

One killed, another injured in fire

A 40-year-old woman was killed and another injured on Saturday after a fire broke out in a furniture store in Apurupa Colony.

According to Jeedimetla police, the fire victim is Yashoda, a resident of Apurupa Colony who was working as housekeeping staff.

“The fire was reported at Art Lab Furniture Equipment Company around 12 noon. The cause of fire is suspected to be an electrical short circuit,” said Jeedimetla police inspector K. Balraj.

Another woman, Krishnaveni (65), who was also part of housekeeping staff, sustained mild injuries. Fire Department was able to douse the fire in around 30 minutes, said Mr Balraj.

A case under Sections 304 A and 337 of the Indian Penal Code was booked against the store owner, Suresh Kumar.


