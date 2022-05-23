One killed, 40 injured as tractor-trolley overturns

Several adivasis were travelling in the overloaded tractor trolley to attend a marriage

A migrant adivasi woman was killed and around 40 others injured when a tractor-trolley carrying a marriage party turned turtle at Mondikatta village in Palvancha mandal on Monday.

The incident occurred when the jam-packed tractor trolley turned upside down on the periphery of Mondikatta village after the tractor driver lost control of the wheel.

An adivasi woman from Chhattisgarh, a member of the marriage party, aged around 38 years, died on the spot and several other occupants of the trolley comprising women and children suffered multiple injuries in the accident, sources said.

Several adivasis from the temporary tribal habitations at Mandarikalapadu and the surrounding villages in the mandal were travelling in the overloaded tractor trolley under the scorching sun to attend a marriage ceremony at Tekulacheruvu village in Burgampadu mandal at the time of the accident.

The injured persons were shifted to the Government Area Hospital in Palvancha town. The condition of some of them was stated to be serious.