One killed, 3 injured as truck crashes into culvert

Hyderabad

19 April 2021 00:54 IST

Driver dozed off and lost control: Police

A youth died and three others suffered severe injuries after the container truck they were travelling in crashed into the railing of a culvert on the Nehru Outer Ring Road at Narsingi late on Saturday night.

The victim, Rakesh (23), was a truck cleaner hailing from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh. He along with driver Mukesh Yadav and friends Dharmender and Mukhalal were on their way to Hyderabad with a load of bearing plates of fans when the accident took place around 1.40 a.m. Police said Mukesh dozed off and lost control of the wheels, crashing the vehicle into the culvert railings. The impact of the accident was such that the bearings crashed into the driver’s cabin and Rakesh got crushed between the heavy metal objects. He died on the spot. The other three suffered critical injuries and were rushed to the nearest hospital.

