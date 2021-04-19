Hyderabad

One killed, 3 injured as truck crashes into culvert

A youth died and three others suffered severe injuries after the container truck they were travelling in crashed into the railing of a culvert on the Nehru Outer Ring Road at Narsingi late on Saturday night.

The victim, Rakesh (23), was a truck cleaner hailing from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh. He along with driver Mukesh Yadav and friends Dharmender and Mukhalal were on their way to Hyderabad with a load of bearing plates of fans when the accident took place around 1.40 a.m. Police said Mukesh dozed off and lost control of the wheels, crashing the vehicle into the culvert railings. The impact of the accident was such that the bearings crashed into the driver’s cabin and Rakesh got crushed between the heavy metal objects. He died on the spot. The other three suffered critical injuries and were rushed to the nearest hospital.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 19, 2021 1:54:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/one-killed-3-injured-as-truck-crashes-into-culvert/article34353648.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY